By Anukriti Srivastava

DEHRADUN, 11 Feb: The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand marked a remarkable milestone as 19-year-old Dev Meena established a new Indian record in men’s pole vault. Competing in Dehradun, he cleared an impressive 5.32 meters to clinch the gold medal, successfully defending his title from the 2023 National Games held in Goa. Dev began his athletic journey as a 400m sprinter at TT Nagar Sports Complex in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. However, he faced challenges in making a significant impact and was on the verge of quitting sports altogether. His coach, Ghanshyam, recognized his potential due to his height and strong grip, encouraging him to transition to pole vaulting. Initially, Dev kept this decision from his family, as pole vaulting is known for its risks. His coach ensured he practiced diligently for six months before attempting his first vault.

Unlike many young athletes, Dev took his time before entering competitions. His coach dedicated nearly two years to his training before allowing him to compete in major events, starting with the U18 National Athletics Championships in Guwahati. During this training phase, Dev did not have access to a mobile phone to help him stay focused. There were moments when he contemplated quitting, especially during the pandemic, but his coach motivated him to persevere.

At the 2025 National Games in Uttarakhand, Dev ’s hard work and patience bore fruit. His jump of 5.32m not only earned him the gold medal but also set a new national record. His achievement is inspiring a new generation of young athletes to explore pole vaulting. The Madhya Pradesh government is backing his journey by bringing in Cuban coach Angel Esteban Garcia, a Pan American medalist, to further enhance his skills.