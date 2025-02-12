Students of ‘St Petersburg State University of Veterinary Medicine’ meet Governor

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Feb: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met with students and faculty members from St Petersburg State University of Veterinary Medicine, Russia, at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. The 10-member delegation of students and faculty is on an academic visit to Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, from 5 to 16 February. During their visit, they are engaging in discussions and exchanging research and technical knowledge with faculty members at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

It is worth noting that an MoU has been signed between GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, and St Petersburg State University of Veterinary Medicine to strengthen research and training in veterinary sciences.

On this occasion, the Governor welcomed the students from Russia and interacted with them to learn about their experiences. He highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between India and Russia and mentioned that this academic partnership would further promote research, academic collaboration, and innovation. He also referred to the agreement between the two universities as a significant achievement, noting that it will strengthen student exchange programmes, research projects, and academic dialogues. The Governor emphasised that this collaboration marks an important step towards academic excellence and research-driven progress and sought for further student-teacher exchanges in the future.

Present on the occasion were Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Dr Lyutik Ekaterina, Head of St Petersburg State University of Veterinary Medicine, Dr Shiv Prasad, Director of International Affairs, faculty members, and members of the student delegation from Russia.