State to have 13 Model Sanskrit Villages

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Feb: In a significant step towards the preservation and promotion of Devvani Sanskrit, the state government has announced the setting up of 13 Model Sanskrit Villages. In these villages, all activities and conversations will take place in Sanskrit. The government will appoint Sanskrit trainers to encourage the widespread use of the state’s second official language and to restore the glory of Sanskrit in the state.

In these villages, all signs and symbols will be inscribed in Sanskrit, and the local people will engage in their day-to-day interactions and tasks in Sanskrit. The government has declared one Model Sanskrit Village in each of the state’s 13 districts to ensure the protection and promotion of Sanskrit. The villages declared as Model Sanskrit Villages include Nuru Pur Panjnehadi in the Bahadarabad block of Haridwar, Bhogpur in the Doiwala block of Dehradun, Kotgaon in the Mori block of Uttarkashi, Dimmar in the Karnaprayag block of Chamoli, Goda in the Khirsu block of Pauri, Baiji in the Augustmuni block of Rudraprayag, Mukhem in the Pratapnagar block of Tehri, Pande village in the Kotabagh block of Nainital, Jainti in the Tadi Khet block of Almora, Kharkkarkhi in Champawat, Urg in the Moonakot block of Pithoragarh, Sheri in the Bageshwar block, and Nagla Tarai in the Khatima block of Udham Singh Nagar.

In these villages, all residents will be encouraged to use the Sanskrit language. On various ceremonial occasions, the verses of Vedas, Puranas, and Upanishads will be recited according to the Sanatan traditions, and women will sing Sanskrit hymns during religious and cultural events. To promote social harmony, children from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be encouraged to learn Sanskrit and participate in the activities of these villages.

To promote Sanskrit and encourage its practice, part-time Sanskrit trainers and assistant trainers will be appointed by the Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, in these 13 declared Model Sanskrit Villages.

“Devvani Sanskrit is the second official language of the state, and the state government has declared one Model Sanskrit Village in each district to promote and preserve it. In these villages, Sanskrit will be promoted, and the new generation will be connected to Indian philosophy and knowledge traditions through Sanskrit,” stated Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Sanskrit Education Minister, Uttarakhand.