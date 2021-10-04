Aasraa Trust launches ‘Food for Thought’ for Street Children

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Aasraa Trust inaugurated a Centralised Kitchen under its ‘Food for Thought’ initiative on 2 October at Araghar, here, in an effort to feed the underprivileged children in its care. The newly constructed Centralised Kitchen will feed over 1,600 underserved children every day; serving them fresh, hygienic and well-balanced meals. “We need to bring more children into education. We need to feed their minds, their imagination and their curiosity; but first, we need to feed them. No child can study on an empty stomach. This is Food for Thought,” said Shaila Brijnath, Chairperson, Aasraa Trust.

Aasraa Trust has collaborated with the Education Department of Uttarakhand for this project. Lal Family Foundation and Kilachand Family have supported the construction of the Centralised Kitchen along with a Multipurpose Hall in the same complex. PwC India Foundation has donated the equipment for the Centralizsed Kitchen to facilitate easy and increased production of quality nutritious food.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General, Education, and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India, as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively. Several officials from the Education Department and senior leadership from PwC India Foundation including Jaivir Singh, Vice Chairman, were also present at the event.

Nutrition has been a crucial element of intervention in all of Aasraa’s 43 projects spread across the Dehradun city. The Centralised Kitchen is aimed at ensuring improved health, regular attendance and, thus, efficient learning in classrooms.

With around 4000 street and slum children already under its umbrella, Aasraa Trust aims to reach more children and bring them into the education fold through this initiative. The Centralised Kitchen is a major milestone in its 13-year journey of providing holistic care to underserved children through education, healthcare, shelter homes and vocational training.