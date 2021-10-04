Khushi Ram Library holds workshop on Digitisation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 3 Oct: As part of its Centenary Celebrations, Mahatma Khushi Ram Public Library organised its first Skill Development Workshop on Digitisation here, today. About 40 students from various local schools and members of the Reading Room of the Library participated in the interactive session. Vinkky Singh, Founder, DIMTP, conducted the workshop along with Convenor of the Programme, Gunjan Nagalia, Treasurer, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Library. Local schools will be invited to participate in a big way in future workshops for skill development in digital technology and social media including TV productions in the educational field with Sanjay Singh, a known Director of Photography, joining as part of the team from Delhi.