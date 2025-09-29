ABVP’s dominance in Student Union Polls, brings relief to Dhami Govt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Sep: Although the results of the recently concluded Student Union Elections held in various universities and colleges across Uttarakhand have thrown up mixed outcomes, even so the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has emerged as the dominant force in numerous colleges and universities. The saffron flag flying high on campuses has infused tremendous enthusiasm among ABVP cadres, who claim the victory to be the triumph of students’ struggles and issues for which the organisation has been consistently active.

Interestingly, these results have come at a time when attempts are being made to build a narrative against the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP Government over the alleged paper leak in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination. These results come as a major relief to both the BJP and the state government. The outcome clearly suggests that efforts to create a frenzy against the government over the issue of alleged paper leak have not fully succeeded.

The larger political takeaway is that the Dhami government has gained a reprieve at a difficult moment. The ABVP’s victories counterbalance the negative optics of the paper leak controversy and indicate that the government has not lost its grip on students.

While every case of paper leak or cheating in competitive examinations remains a matter of grave concern, the preliminary inquiry into the present case does not appear to be an organised leak of question papers. Senior BJP legislator Munna Singh Chauhan, asserting the government’s position during a press conference yesterday, stated that the current case pertains to attempts at copying rather than a paper leak. However, with the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as a one-member judicial commission headed by Justice (Retired) UC Dhyani, the government needs to ensure a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment for those involved in the alleged malpractice in order to restore full public faith in the fairness of competitive examinations.

It may be noted that the present government has done far more than its predecessors to curb paper leaks and cheating. The recruitment of over 25,000 candidates in the past three years without any allegation of paper leaks stands as a credible achievement in this direction. Nevertheless, the government still needs to plug the remaining loopholes and strengthen safeguards to ensure that all future examinations are conducted in a fully transparent and fair manner.

Meanwhile, the sweeping success of ABVP in student union elections across the state has been celebrated as a historic mandate. ABVP panels registered victories in prominent institutions including Srinagar Garhwal University, DAV PG College Dehradun, Rishikesh College, Kotdwar College, Pithoragarh College, Khatima College, Lohaghat College, and Tanakpur College among others. The organisation has termed the outcome as a decisive rejection by students of divisive forces that seek to weaken national unity, and an endorsement of ABVP’s commitment towards nationalism and student welfare.

The ABVP's success meanwhile is being hailed within the organisation as a historic mandate. Leaders have expressed gratitude to students for their faith and pledged to work with renewed energy towards creating a constructive academic atmosphere while protecting student rights.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while congratulating the victorious ABVP candidates, has also remarked that the victory symbolises the triumph of Sanatan values and nationalism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, a state known both for its martial traditions and its deep cultural roots.