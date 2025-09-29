Cong cadre rejuvenated in U’khand, party set to win 2027: Rathore

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Sep: Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the observer appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the Organisation Building Campaign in Tehri district, the AICC Spokesperson, MLA, and former President of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), addressed a press conference at the Party’s State Headquarters here today, following the conclusion of his three-day tour of Tehri District. Rathore claimed that the Organisation Building Campaign, inspired by the leadership of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is expected to yield promising results in Uttarakhand. He noted that Congress workers participated in the campaign with remarkable enthusiasm and that this would translate into positive outcomes for the party.

Rathore announced that the party would reward energetic and loyal workers with posts and recognition in order to further strengthen the party’s grassroots structure and pave the way for a return to power in the 2027 elections. The Congress leader added that the Party High Command would soon finalise the appointments of District and Metropolitan (Mahanagar) Presidents based on the observers’ reports. He informed media that Congress workers had actively contributed suggestions for organisational development during meetings held at every block level in Tehri District. These inputs would be submitted to the Party High Command, and a dynamic and responsive organisational structure would soon be established in the district.

Rathore further remarked that the situation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is strikingly similar, as both states have recently endured the impact of severe natural disasters. He criticised the BJP-led Central Government for treating the hill states like stepchildren, asserting that disaster-affected citizens are still awaiting relief while the Modi government remains indifferent. He emphasised the ecological significance of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and called for a dedicated policy for the development of these regions. He warned that failure to formulate a separate policy for the Himalayan belt, to safeguard the interests of youth and women, and to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem would have global repercussions. He asserted that it is imperative for all the stakeholders to collectively reconsider strategies to preserve both the environment and the Himalayas.

Rathore also expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime against women in Uttarakhand, stating that the state has now topped the list among Himalayan states in such cases. He accused the BJP government of shielding perpetrators instead of taking decisive action to curb these crimes. Addressing the UKSSSC paper leak case, Rathore alleged that such incidents are occurring predominantly in states governed by the BJP, with party leaders deeply implicated. He condemned the BJP government’s attempt to communalise the issue rather than acknowledging its gravity. He claimed that students from schools affiliated with BJP leaders were misled and pressured into endorsing the government’s narrative. He described the conduct of the Commission’s Chairman in the matter as “completely irresponsible”, a stance that was echoed by the Court in its stern reprimand.

Among those present at the press conference included Pradesh Vice President (Organisation) SK Dhasmana, Pradesh General Secretary (Organisation) Vijay Saraswat, MLA Vikram Singh Negi, Lakhpat Butola, and Mahanagar President Jaswinder Singh Gogee, among others.