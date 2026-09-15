Acting with Alok Ulfat at Whistling Woods, Mumbai  

By Shubrato Mitra

Mumbai, 13 Sep: The Actors Studio at Whistling Woods International became a space for an enriching exploration of acting. Alok Ulfat, Teacher, Performing Arts Scholar, joined the institute as Guest Faculty to conduct ‘Inside Out’, a workshop designed by him on Self-Awareness, inviting students to explore and nurture the soil, soul and spirit of the actor. Ulfat’s contribution subtly brought attention to the inner dimension of acting.

This initiative reflects Whistling Woods International’s commitment to developing well-rounded actors, with special credit to Arvind Pandey, Head of the Actors Studio, who also hails from Dehradun, for incorporating this meaningful dimension into the curriculum.

The foundational process of sparking creativity engages deep study of human behaviour and the spiritual side of human beings. This enables the students to discover the richness within and deepen their work as performers.

For over three decades, Alok Ulfat has developed processes and kriyas that help people understand themselves, develop their creative potential, and build skills to communicate, and express themselves fully. His work represents a sustained contribution to the field of performing arts and human development.

In a thoughtful conversation with Garhwal Post, Alok Ulfat reflected on self-awareness, acting, and his innovative ‘Inside Out approach’.

How was the experience this time at Whistling Woods?

Whistling Woods International brings a deep sense of trust. Its remarkable infrastructure, resources, and the warmth of its faculty and staff allow teachers to focus on what truly matters. Arvind Pandey, Vikram Sharma, and Sheetal Pandey were deeply supportive.

How were the participants?

Students from across India and abroad joined the course bringing their own energy, questions and challenges. We worked interdependently to discover new perspectives. The whole process was dynamically inspiring. I think one week was not enough, therefore I will suggest that we work for two weeks next time.

Tell us about your approach to acting.

This is a broad subject and we would need time to fully investigate. In this context, “Inside Out” is an exploration of the self through the performing arts. I am sure that everyone carries a hidden creative potential waiting to be discovered.

What makes your engagement particularly relevant to the course?

I think before we can guide anyone towards an inner journey, we must begin with the teacher’s own inner life and awareness. I meditate daily and think of my students and try to reach them through my exercises and their stories. My aim remains to facilitate learning and create an atmosphere of making mistakes. When the teacher disappears and experience remains, something new happens.

Your work brings together education, the performing arts, and a commitment to social transformation. What has kept you committed to acting pedagogy over the years?

Everyone can live artistically. For me, art is not just for display, but a spiritual quest, a way to seek inner sense of aesthetics. Acting gives a chance to live creatively and in harmony with nature. I call my workshops “Acting for Life”. The philosophy of Ma Saraswati lies at the heart of my work.

Can Art bring real transformation in our society?

Yes. Art can remind us of healthy, meaningful living. My teacher and friend Satish Kumar travels extensively, is a change maker for a more sustainable and inclusive world, reminds us that we are losing our sense of beauty, as our towns, forests, fields, and cities face increasing degradation and something has to be done about it. I believe holistic art, stories, theatre and healthy cinema are strong forces for social and cultural transformation.

What was the biggest challenge of being at Whistling Woods?

The hardest part was leaving Whistling Woods after my course. Our shared observations and quiet reflections had forged a meaningful bond. Saying goodbye was deeply moving, as many students expressed their feelings through words and tears. I was deeply touched and left with immense gratitude.

Ulfat’s “Inside Out, Discovering Oneself through Performing Arts” is a structured experiential curriculum and helps to develop self-awareness, creative confidence, communication, collaboration, and personal growth. It can be adapted for school, colleges, corporate learning, leadership development and team-building environments.

Alok Ulfat is a teacher, theatre practitioner, director, poet, and cultural worker, explores the relationship between art, education, and human development. Born in Dehradun, he has worked across creative communities in India and abroad. Trained in speech and drama and education at Emerson College, England, he has worked with the National School of Drama’s Theatre-in-Education, the Film and Television Institute of India, and Whistling Woods Film City.

For four decades, he has written with remarkable consistency, turning his words into a sustained inquiry into human life. He encourages living consciously, ecologically, remaining innovative human amid change, and seeking a more humane and connected life. To join his projects; Avikal Life in learning (education), Avikal Theatre Company, Nanhi Dunya Rangshala, Rang Himalaya Festival, you may email on alokulfat@gmail.com

(Shubrato Mitra is a content creator, and Uttarakhand’s Youngest Podcaster. Founder and Host of Golden Metro show, he is currently pursuing B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering and acting.)