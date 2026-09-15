SP Chamoli gets Tenzing Norgay award; moment of pride for Uttarakhand, says Jugran

Garhwal Post Bureau
MUSSOORIE, 13 Sept: SP Chamoli, Director of the Himalayan Adventure Institute, Kempty, and a former DIG, was felicitated and honored for receiving the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the fields of adventure tourism and mountaineering. BJP State Spokesperson Ravindra Jugran, along with individuals from various walks of life, honored SP Chamoli and described this achievement as a matter of pride for Uttarakhand. At the event, BJP State Spokesperson Ravindra Jugran, Dr Deepak Joshi, environmentalist Ravindra Singh Gusain, former Mussoorie Councillor Virendra Panwar, and Kamal Rawat (husband of the Sainji village Pradhan) felicitated SP Chamoli. Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Jugran remarked that the honor bestowed upon SP Chamoli is not merely a personal accolade but a source of pride and glory for the entire state of Uttarakhand. He noted that the Tenzing Norgay Award is among the nation’s most prestigious honors for adventure sports and is considered on par with the Arjuna Award; thus, SP Chamoli receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award represents a significant milestone.
Jugran stated that this award provides national recognition for a lifetime of contributions and achievements in the realm of adventure activities. He added that Uttarakhand’s identity is closely linked to the Himalayas and adventure tourism. He expressed hope that the efforts of experts like SP Chamoli would not only give a new direction to adventure tourism in the state but also create increased employment opportunities for the youth. Speakers at the event highlighted the immense potential for mountaineering, trekking, and adventure tourism in Uttarakhand. They noted that such a prestigious honor awarded to an individual who has contributed extensively to this field serves as an inspiration for the State youth. They expressed optimism that future generations would benefit from SP Chamoli’s experience and that adventure tourism in Uttarakhand would be further strengthened.
Those present at the felicitation ceremony expressed their happiness over SP Chamoli‘s achievement and wished him a bright future.
Those present at the felicitation ceremony expressed their happiness over SP Chamoli‘s achievement and wished him a bright future.