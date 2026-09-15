By Amaya Marwah

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Do you remember when you used to exchange books with your friends? Read something, give it to your friends, and discuss it, sharing your opinions and thoughts…

This used to be a part of the joy that came with being a reader. A book would travel from one bookshelf to another, carrying with it a story, an adventure, and a whole new world.

The VoW Book Exchange wishes to bring that spirit back to Dehradun.

Held alongside the Valley of Words Literature Festival in Dehradun from 27 to 29 November, the Book Exchange is built around a simple idea: bring a book, and take home another. If you bring five books, you can take five books. You can browse, exchange, discover, and leave with stories you may never have encountered otherwise, and it’s all completely free.

We encourage you to bring a wide variety of books — fiction, non-fiction, classics, thrillers, biographies, children’s books, poetry, history, or anything else that has been sitting patiently on your bookshelf waiting to be read again. The greater the variety, the greater the chance of finding something new.

There is something wonderful about knowing that the book you bring from your cupboard may become someone else’s favourite; that someone else could experience what you felt when you read that book. And all the while, the book you take home may have been waiting years to find you.

So, look through your shelves, pick out some books, and come join us. Give a Book, Take a Book, attend a panel, meet World-Renowned Authors, and much more, at the Valley of Words Literature Festival — all completely free of charge!

Because stories are meant to be shared, and books are meant to travel.