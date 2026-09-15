Mussoorie bustles with weekend tourists; but for traffic snarl at ‘Pani Wala Bend’

By Sunil Sonker

MUSSOORIE , 13 Sep: Tourism business owners were delighted as a massive crowd of tourists flocked to the ‘Queen of Hills,’ Mussoorie , over the weekend; however, a damaged stretch of road near ‘Pani Wala Bend’ on the Mussoorie -Dehradun route became a source of trouble for visitors . Due to the narrowed road, vehicle movement slowed to a crawl, resulting in traffic jams stretching for kilometers on both sides. Tourists caught in the congestion took hours to reach Mussoorie .

On Sunday, a large number of tourists arrived in Mussoorie from various states, including Delhi and Punjab. Significant crowds were also visible on Mall Road and in the markets, bringing cheer to those involved in the hotel, restaurant, taxi, and other tourism -related trades. However, tourists traveling from Dehradun to Mussoorie faced difficulties due to the damaged road near ‘Pani Wala Bend.’

Shubhanshu Chaudhary, a tourist from Delhi, mentioned that he had come to visit Mussoorie with his family but it took nearly three hours to complete the journey from Dehradun. They remained stuck in the traffic jam near ‘Pani Wala Bend’ for a long time. He remarked that seeing such road conditions in the mountains is frightening. He urged the government to repair the road on a priority basis to prevent inconvenience to tourists. Jasbir Singh, a tourist from Punjab, noted that while Mussoorie ‘s roads used to appear better in the past, the condition of the road at various points these days is a cause for concern. He stated that getting stuck in traffic between Dehradun and Mussoorie is a waste of precious travel time, which could negatively impact both the tourist experience and the tourism business.

Business owners say that the influx of tourists over the weekend is good news for Mussoorie . Increased crowds generate business for hotels, restaurants, taxis, tourism activities, and small shopkeepers. However, if tourists remain stuck in traffic jams for hours on the Dehradun- Mussoorie route, it could tarnish the destination’s image. Locals and tourists alike have demanded immediate repairs to the damaged road section near ‘Pani Wala Bend.’ They state that the volume of traffic increases during weekends and the tourist season; therefore, alongside promptly repairing the road, it is essential to implement an effective traffic management system.