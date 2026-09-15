Saluting Mother’s Love: Grand Felicitation for 100 New Mothers

By Sunil Sonker

MUSSOORIE, 13 Sept: A woman’s responsibilities and challenges multiply manifold after becoming a mother. Amidst sleepless nights, childcare, and family duties, a mother’s sacrifices and dedication often go unnoticed. To honor this maternal love and sacrifice, the Freemason Lodge Dalhousie No. 10, Mussoorie, organized a grand event titled ‘Maa Mamata Ka Maha Samman’ (Grand Honor for Maternal Love) on Sunday. The event honored 100 mothers from Mussoorie whose children are under one year of age.

Held at the Freemason Hall opposite the Masonic Lodge bus stand, the event saw each mother receive a shawl, a sweater, and a cap, while their babies were gifted warm baby suits, baby bags, and two pairs of socks. The mothers ‘ faces lit up with joy upon receiving the gifts.

The chief guest was Right Worshipful Brother Puneet Sohal, Regional Grand Master of the Regional Grand Lodge of Northern India. He emphasized the vital contribution women make to society. Describing motherhood as the cornerstone of nation-building, he noted that future generations are shaped by a mother’s sacrifices and upbringing.

He urged families not to discriminate between sons and daughters, stating that both deserve equal love, care, and opportunities. He also announced a contribution of ₹50,000 towards the Lodge’s upcoming social service activities. Presided over by Worshipful Master Shailendra Karnwal of Lodge Dalhousie No. 10, the event was dedicated to women, continuing a tradition from previous years. He explained that the objective was not merely to distribute items, but to make these women realize that their contributions to their families and children are significant for society as a whole. While outlining the organization’s social service activities, senior Lodge member Pramod Sahani explained that this tradition of honoring women was inspired by Mariam, a woman from Italy who had visited Mussoorie. Over time, this initiative became an integral part of the Lodge’s social service efforts. Lodge members and guests—including Pramod Sahani, Vipul Mittal, Suvigya Sabharwal, Arjun Kaintura, Manmohan Karanwal, Rashmi Karanwal, Ranveer Singh, TS Manchanda, Sharad Gupta, and Sanjay Jain—were present at the event.