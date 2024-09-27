Actor Hemant Pandey shares musical message stressing on sanitation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Bollywood actor Hemant Pandey, who hails from Uttarakhand, has shared a musical message in the form of a video where he and his teammates are emphasising on the importance of cleanliness and sanitation. This message has been shared by Pandey on the occasion of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign. This campaign is being run by Swajal Directorate from 17 September till 2 October.

It may be recalled that Pandey had been urged by the Directorate to share a video message to convey to the fans and residents of the state the importance of sanitation in life and for the society.