SBS University celebrates World Pharmacist Day, emphasises importance of Pharmacists in Healthcare

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Sep: Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBS University) commemorated World Pharmacist Day here, today, highlighting the indispensable role of pharmacists in ensuring safe and effective medication use, providing valuable health advice, and contributing significantly to pharmaceutical research and education.

To educate students and the community about the multifaceted roles of pharmacists, the event featured a procession, speeches, a street play, a poster competition, and a quiz competition. The theme for this year’s celebration, “Pharmacist: Meeting Global Health Needs”, emphasised the pharmacists’ crucial role in addressing global health challenges.

Dr Gaurav Deep Singh, the President, and Prof (Dr) J Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of SBS University, underscored the pharmacists’ significance in promoting health, preventing diseases, and managing overall healthcare. They flagged off a procession to raise awareness among the public about the essential role of pharmacists. Furthermore, they highlighted the urgent need for antimicrobial stewardship and advancements in pharmaceutical care to meet the evolving healthcare demands of both developed and developing countries.

Students from SBS University, in collaboration with the Rotaract Club, organised a street play to educate school students about the diverse roles of pharmacists, including dispensing medications and conducting research. A poster competition was held to encourage creative expression among students, attracting over 100 entries.

The event also featured a quiz competition to assess students’ knowledge and skills in critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving. Winners were awarded prizes, and consolation prizes were given to recognise the efforts of all participants.

Prof (Dr) Veerma Ram, Director of the School of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the pharmacy profession and acknowledged the dedication of pharmacists to patient care. Present were Dr Deepak Sahni, Prof Maneesh Arora, Urmi Chaurasia, and department in-charges.