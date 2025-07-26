Adhiraj Chaudhary wins Gold Medal at CISCE U’khand Regional Table Tennis Tournament 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Jul: Uttarakhand’s rising and talented table tennis player Adhiraj Chaudhary delivered a stellar performance, defeating his opponent from St George’s College, Mussoorie, in a one-sided final with a score of 3-0 at the CISCE Uttarakhand Regional Table Tennis Tournament 2025.

With this victory, Adhiraj not only clinched the gold medal but also secured his selection for the upcoming National Tournament.

The tournament, organised under the aegis of Shri Ram Centennial School, witnessed outstanding gameplay from Adhiraj, a Grade 8 student of The Heritage School. Right from the beginning of the final match, Adhiraj dominated his opponent, scoring consistently and allowing no opportunity for a comeback. His relentless performance throughout the game ensured a straight-set win, bringing glory to his school, family, and the state.

On this remarkable achievement, The Heritage School’s Chairman Chaudhary Avdhesh Kumar, Director Vikrant Chaudhary, Counsellor Charu Chaudhary, Principal Dr Anju Tyagi, along with teachers and students, congratulated Adhiraj and extended their best wishes. They expressed confidence that Adhiraj would continue his excellent performance and win gold at the National Tournament as well.