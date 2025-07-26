Special free screening of ‘Tanvi the Great’ held in Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 24 Jul: Kotdwar News and MKVN School Manager and Chairman, Mayank Kothari organised a special free screening of the film ‘Tanvi the Great’ for the residents of Kotdwar.

On this occasion, Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan inaugurated the programme and praised the depiction of Uttarakhand’s natural beauty and the discipline of the armed forces showcased in the film.

The film highlights the scenic landscapes of Lansdowne, the hard-working daily routine of Garhwal Rifles’ brave soldiers, and the cleanliness campaign in the region. The film’s director, Anupam Kher, is also shown promoting the message of maintaining cleanliness in the cantonment area.

MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan stated that such films help promote Uttarakhand’s culture, tourism, and the valour of its armed forces across the country. She expressed gratitude to Mayank Kothari and the Kotdwar News team for this commendable initiative.