BTech Induction Prog begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Jul: The first day for the newly admitted BTech first-year students at Graphic Era Deemed University was filled with excitement, energy, and fresh aspirations. For students and their parents alike, the university campus provided a joyful experience. Smiling faces, the flash of cameras, and eyes full of dreams could be seen all around.

Stepping out of school walls and stepping into a university marked a significant milestone for the young students. From the very first day, Graphic Era welcomed them with a cheerful and vibrant environment. The students not only made new friends but explored the campus with curiosity and joy. They explored the university buildings, green lawns, library, playgrounds, and state-of-the-art laboratories, and, also, enjoyed the food served in the canteens of the campus.

Many students and parents captured this special day through selfies and group photos at the university’s scenic locations—moments that found a place both in cameras and hearts. Every corner and every moment seemed to lay the foundation for a new beginning and a new dream. The parents also expressed satisfaction and pride after witnessing the disciplined atmosphere, secure environment, and academic culture of the university.

To welcome the new batch, the university organised an induction programme, titled ‘Ignite’ at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre. Addressing the students, Vice Chancellor Dr Narinder Singh said that this university is not just an institute that grants degrees, but a foundation for building a life full of values, character, and responsibility. He appreciated the visionary leadership of Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, under whose guidance the university has developed cutting-edge supercomputers, innovative labs, research projects, and industry-oriented workshops for its students. He encouraged students to participate not only in technical education but also in various clubs, sports, cultural activities, and social responsibilities.

An ice-breaking session held during the event made the first day even more special for the students. Through team-based activities, interactive tasks, and motivational exercises, the students had the chance to get to know each other, overcome hesitation, and adjust to the new environment. The induction programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice Chancellor Dr Narinder Singh, Pro VC Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean of International Affairs Dr DR Gangodkar, and BTech First Year Coordinator, Dr Himanshu Goel. During the programme, Dr Sakshi Gupta gave a presentation introducing the students to the university’s buildings, labs, library, and other facilities.

The event was attended by heads of departments, faculty members, students, and their parents.