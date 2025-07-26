Ganesh Joshi addresses public meetings in support of Bir Singh Chauhan

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 24 Jul: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi addressed public meetings in Suwakholi and Chhamrauli Gram Panchayat in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency in the context of the three-tier Panchayat elections. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, despite heavy rains, reached Suwakholi and Chhamrauli Gram Panchayat and addressed the public meeting organised in support of BJP-supported Zila Panchayat member candidate Bir Singh Chauhan and appealed to the people of the area to vote in Chauhan’s favour.

Despite heavy rains, a large number of people were present at the public meeting. Joshi said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new dimensions of development have been established across the country and the state government is also continuously working in this direction. Minister Joshi said that the role of Panchayat representatives is important in local development and in such a situation it is necessary that the public supports a capable and public-spirited person. He described Bir Singh Chauhan as a grassroots worker.

Cabinet Minister Joshi said that under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Chief Minister of the state Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government is constantly working in accordance with public sentiments. He said that the Dhami government has taken historic decisions like implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, anti-riot law, and against land jihad. He expressed confidence that the public will trust the policies and work style of the BJP and make the party victorious with a huge number of votes in the Panchayat elections.

On this occasion, Bir Singh Chauhan, Shamsher Singh Pundir, Digambar Chauhan, outgoing Pradhan Roshan Lal, Shyam Lal, Anuj Kaushal, Itwar Singh Ramola, Rajpal, Ram Singh, Mohan Singh Negi, outgoing Pradhan Narendra Jawadi, Kripal Singh, Rajendra Chauhan, Ramesh Chamoli, Ajay Kala, Ambika Bhatt and many others were among those present.