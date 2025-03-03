Adi Gaurav Samman for singers Negi, Mahipal

Uttarakhand Tribal Fest: CM’s nod for TRI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Tribal Festival – 2025, organized by the State Tribal Research Institute at Parade Ground, on Saturday. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honored renowned folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Kishan Mahipal with the Uttarakhand Aadi Gaurav Samman Award – 2025.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced approval for the structural framework of the Tribal Research Institute to ensure its successful operation. Additionally, he declared that ₹1 crore will be allocated annually for the implementation of the Chief Minister Tribal Employment Utkarsh Scheme, aimed at making tribal youth self-reliant and providing employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister also visited stalls showcasing products made by tribal communities from across the country and watched a short film based on the institute’s activities.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted that the tribal festival serves as a celebration of the state’s rich cultural heritage and a means to preserve tribal traditions. He emphasized that such events provide an opportunity to understand and draw inspiration from the traditions of tribal communities.

Uttarakhand is known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, with Tharu, Bhotiya, Jaunsari, Raji, and Buksa tribes residing in the state. Their traditions, folk art, handicrafts, music, dance, and cuisine contribute to Uttarakhand’s unique cultural identity. The state government is committed to the development and welfare of tribal communities.

Dhami mentioned that the government is actively working towards improving the quality of life for Uttarakhand’s tribal and indigenous communities. Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 128 tribal villages in Uttarakhand have been selected for infrastructure development.

Additionally, four Eklavya model residential schools are operational in Kalsi, Mehravana, Bajpur, and Khatima, providing free education and hostel facilities to tribal students. Scholarships are being offered from primary to postgraduate levels. The state government is also running 16 government Ashram-style schools to promote educational development.

To provide technical education to unemployed tribal youth, three ITI institutes are operational in the state, and free coaching facilities are being provided for competitive exams.

The Chief Minister highlighted that tribal communities contribute significantly to environmental conservation, biodiversity, and traditional medicine practices. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking historic steps for tribal upliftment, including declaring Birsa Munda Jayanti as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honor the contributions of tribal communities.

The budget for tribal development has been tripled under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, with initiatives such as Eklavya model schools, PM Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Van Dhan Yojana, PM Janjatiya Vikas Mission, and various animal husbandry and agriculture schemes helping integrate tribal communities into the mainstream economy.

Pushkar Singh Dhami also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to preserving Uttarakhand’s cultural values and demographics, citing strict anti-conversion laws and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), from which tribal communities have been exempted.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Kishan Mahipal, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, MLA Savita Kapoor, Secretary Neeraj Khairwal, Additional Secretary Gaurav Kumar, Director of Tribal Welfare Sanjay Singh Tolia, and several other dignitaries.