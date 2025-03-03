UPNAL to facilitate employment opportunities abroad soon: Dhami

Minister Ganesh Joshi extends greetings on UPNAL’s 21st Foundation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: On the occasion of UPNAL’s 21st Foundation Day, Uttarakhand’s Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi made several important announcements for the welfare of ex-servicemen and UPNAL employees. These include: 1. Development work in one village per district (13 districts) under UPNAL’s welfare fund for the benefit of ex-servicemen; 2. Increase in the immediate financial assistance for accidental death of UPNAL employees from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh; and 3. A contribution of ₹1 crore from UPNAL to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

While addressing the foundation day program at Garhi Cantt, Minister Joshi extended his greetings to UPNAL officials, employees, and their families. He highlighted that UPNAL, established in 2004, has successfully fulfilled its mission of providing employment to ex-servicemen, war widows, and their dependants. He noted that most soldiers retire at an early age of 35-40 years, at a time when family responsibilities are at their peak. In such cases, UPNAL plays a crucial role in providing employment opportunities to veterans and their families.

Joshi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for approving free land allocation in Guniyalgaon, Dehradun, for UPNAL’s new office. He emphasized that this initiative will enhance facilities for ex-servicemen and strengthen infrastructure. The office construction has been finalized and is expected to be completed within a year.

Employment Achievements of UPNAL:

24,746 unemployed individuals have been provided jobs through UPNAL; 2,500 ex-servicemen were appointed in various states last year; Another 2,500 ex-servicemen are in the process of being appointed and UPNAL is expected to generate ₹40 crore in annual service charges from these employment initiatives.

Minister Joshi praised UPNAL’s contributions to the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen and their families and assured continued government support.

CM Dhami’s Virtual Address: UPNAL to Facilitate Jobs Abroad Soon Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a video message, congratulated UPNAL personnel and ex-servicemen on this occasion. He announced that UPNAL will soon start facilitating job placements for ex-servicemen in foreign countries. He also extended best wishes to all ex-servicemen and their families.

UPNAL Employees Honored on Foundation Day Several UPNAL personnel were recognized for their outstanding contributions, including: DGM (Retd) Major Himanshu Rautela; Subedar Major Rajendra Prasad; Havaldar Subhash Chandra Jakhmola; Havaldar Baburam Chhetri; Naik Sateshwar Prasad Sati; Sanjay Rawat; Priyanka Negi; Naik Jeet Pal Singh and Subedar Deepak Singh Negi

The event was attended by Sainik Welfare Secretary Deependra Kumar Chaudhary; UPNAL Chairman Maj Gen (Retd) S Sabharwal; UPNAL MD Brig JNS Bisht; Director, Sainik Welfare, Brig. Amrit Lal; Lt Gen TPS Rawat; Lt Gen Jayveer Singh Negi; Lt Gen Gambhir Singh Negi; Maj Gen Gulab Singh Rawat; Brig Ramesh Bhatia; Maj Gen MS Aswal; Maj Gen.Anand Singh Rawat; Col.Raghuveer Singh Bhandari; PTR Shamsher Singh Bisht; Capt Dhanram Nainwal; and Col Satish Sharma, along with numerous UPNAL personnel and ex-servicemen.