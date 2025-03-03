DIS Riverside unveils pickleball court 

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 1 Mar: Doon International School Riverside campus, Paundha, marked a significant milestone by unveiling Dehradun’s first pickleball court. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the school’s Director Harinder Singh Mann, who not only cut the ribbon but also took to the court, playing with the students to inspire and encourage them.

Addressing the gathering, Mann emphasized the importance of participating in internationally recognized sports, urging students to explore new avenues for skills development and physical fitness. He highlighted how pickleball, a fast-growing sport worldwide, promotes agility, strategy, and teamwork.

To ensure structured training, the school is equipping students with professional guidance and fostering a competitive spirit. The initiative reflects the school’s commitment to holistic education by integrating global sporting trends into its curriculum.

With this addition, Doon International School Riverside campus sets a benchmark in sports infrastructure, offering students a unique opportunity to excel in a dynamic and emerging sport.