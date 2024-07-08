Admissions will be done through Central Counselling

150 MBBS seats allocated to Graphic Era

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 July: Equipped with cutting- edge technologies and facilities, Graphic Era Hospital has been accredited as a Medical College. The National Medical Council has approved the commencement of MBBS course in Graphic Era with 150 seats.

The National Medical Commission in its first inspection approved the start of MBBS course upon verifying all the facilities and finding them satisfactory in Graphic Era Hospital (Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences). Five experts from different states of the country were sent to Graphic Era. After intensive inspection and examination Medical Council has taken this step. Today, Medical Assessment and Rating Board of National Medical Commission has accredited Graphic Era’s Medical College in the year 2024-25 for 150 seats of MBBS. The Board of Members/ Chairman has released a letter regarding this. A copy of this letter has been sent to the concerned departments of State and Central Government. Earlier, the State Government had issued the essentiality certificate upon inspecting all the facilities and amenities in Graphic Era.

Specialists of Graphic Era Hospital have achieved success in saving lives of many people by carrying out dozens of complex and rare operations successfully that were never done in Uttarakhand before. The hospital is equipped with advanced Cath lab, Three Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scan along with many other newest technologies that are being provided in the hospital with utmost convenience and structured arrangements.

Over the past four years Graphic Era Deemed University has continuously secured a place among top 100 best universities of the country and was ranked 55th in the year 2023 by the Central Government. As a part of this Graphic Era Institute of Medical Sciences is established. This is the first ever Medical college of Uttarakhand which is affiliated with a Deemed University. Due to Centre’s direct control on Deemed University, the allocation of MBBS seats in Graphic Era’s Medical College will be managed through central counselling by Central Government’s Medical Counselling Committee.

The approval of full seats in the very first inspection has sparked a wave of joy in Graphic Era. Officials and employees of Medical college and University expressed their happiness by distributing sweets. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that this achievement is a milestone for whole Uttarakhand and expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat for it. He congratulated the entire team of hospital and medical college. Dr Ghanshala said that with ultra modern infrastructure and equipments along with experienced specialists Graphic Era is providing medical services with a sense of affinity. By performing surgeries such as implanting a pacemaker in small children, treatment of heart ailments, changing the heart valve with new technology, opening more than 25 obstructed food pipes using the Japanese technology POEM, etc. It has garnered trust of the public in a very short span of time.