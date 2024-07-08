Kailash Kher Celebrates with a Soulful Birthday Surprise

By HARISH SHARMA

Get ready for a soulful serenade! Beloved singer Kailash Kher releases a brand new song titled “Ishq Hai” (There is Love) on July 7th to celebrate his birthday.

A birthday song steeped in spiritual significance:

A devout follower of Lord Shiva, Kailash finds deep meaning in the number seven. As fate would have it, his birthday falls on the 7th, imbuing “Ishq Hai” with a touch of the divine. The song transcends a simple love ballad, becoming a musical offering with spiritual connection.

A Special Gift for Devoted Fans:

Kailash is known for his adherence to Vedic traditions, and his birthday celebrations are no exception! This year, fans are the lucky recipients of his generosity. “Ishq Hai” serves as a soulful tribute, showcasing his powerful vocals and signature blend of folk and Sufi influences.

Double the Excitement: US and Canada Tour and “Nayi Udaan”

The celebrations extend beyond the song! International fans can look forward to a US and Canada tour by Kailasa later this year. And staying true to his commitment to nurturing new talent, Kailash will once again host “Nayi Udaan,” a grand program that provides a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their abilities.

Mark your calendars for July 7th and prepare to be enthralled by the soulful melody and spiritual connection of “Ishq Hai” by Kailash Kher. It’s a birthday celebration you won’t want to miss!

Kailash Kher is a musical powerhouse. His soulful voice and captivating fusion of folk and Sufi music have mesmerized audiences worldwide. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award and two-time Filmfare winner, he’s the founder of the popular band Kailasa and a prominent figure in Bollywood playback singing.