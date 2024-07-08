Uttarakhand is emerging as a big wedding destination: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 July: The natural beauty of Uttarakhand has always attracted tourists from all over the country and the world. The state is emerging as an ideal destination, especially as a wedding destination.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj was speaking, on the occasion of the wedding conclave organized by Uttarakhand Tourism and Maangal dot com, at a local hotel. He said that the state government is constantly trying to develop the state as an ideal wedding destination along with various tourism activities to attract tourists to Uttarakhand.

Maharaj said that he is confident that this wedding conclave organized by Uttarakhand Tourism Department and Maangal dot com will definitely promote the state as a wedding destination and will encourage people of the country to organize weddings here. He said that along with Uttarakhand being Dev Bhoomi, its natural beauty, climate, culture and hospitality are many reasons that provide special opportunities for weddings. There are world class hotels, luxury resorts, homestays and many historical places for marriage where there are comfortable and luxury facilities for you and your guests. Therefore, Uttarakhand is the most appropriate and safe place as a wedding destination. Not only this, on one hand, such events will increase the movement of tourists in the state, on the other hand, local people will also get employment opportunities.

Satpal Maharaj further said that after the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, unprecedented efforts are being made by the government for promoting wedding destinations in Uttarakhand. Our state has a mythological wedding destination like Triyugi Narayan where the marriage of Lord Shiva-Parvati was performed. Apart from this, there are many wedding destinations like Jim Corbett, Nainital, Kausani, Bhimtal, Mussoorie, Dehradun, Rishikesh and Lansdowne.

The minister said that wedding destination in Uttarakhand is like a beautiful dream come true. During the Global Investors’ Summit organized in Uttarakhand, PM Modi had asked the people of the country to follow the ‘Wishing India’ campaign and called Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a big wedding destination and also called for organizing weddings here.

