Advanced Lung Diagnostic Services launched at SMIH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital has added another significant milestone to its advanced healthcare services with the installation of state-of-the-art Impulse Oscillometry and Body Box machines in the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases. These advanced diagnostic systems will enable highly precise and scientific assessment of lung function.

A key advantage of Impulse Oscillometry is that it can be used to assess lung function in children below six years of age, elderly patients and those who are unable to undergo conventional spirometry, as the test requires the patient to breathe normally. The technology will facilitate early and accurate diagnosis of conditions such as asthma, COPD, allergies, small airway diseases and other complex respiratory disorders, enabling timely treatment.

Until now, the availability of such advanced lung diagnostic facilities in Dehradun was limited, making detailed assessment of patients with serious respiratory conditions a challenge. With the installation of these machines, patients will now have access to advanced lung function testing and more precise diagnostic evaluation locally.

The new facilities were inaugurated on Thursday at the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases by Dr. Utkarsh Sharma, Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences; Dr. Anil Malik, Chief Medical Superintendent, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital; Dr. Virendra Verma, Medical Superintendent; and Dr. Jagdish Rawat, Head of the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases, who jointly performed the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony.

On the occasion, Dr. Jagdish Rawat, Head, Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases, said that Impulse Oscillometry is an advanced technology for lung function assessment in which the patient simply breathes normally. The machine can detect very subtle changes in the airways that may sometimes go undetected through conventional spirometry. The test is particularly useful for young children, elderly patients and seriously ill individuals. It can help in the early and accurate diagnosis of asthma, allergies, COPD and small airway diseases.

He further explained that the Body Box is an advanced diagnostic system that provides a comprehensive assessment of lung capacity, residual air volume and airflow within the lungs. Certain respiratory conditions that may not be clearly detected through routine spirometry can be identified through Body Box testing. The technology provides an overall evaluation of lung function and helps doctors determine the appropriate course of treatment.

Dr. Rawat said that with the introduction of both technologies, patients from Uttarakhand will now have access to advanced lung diagnostic facilities locally, enabling more accurate, scientific and timely management of complex respiratory disorders.

Heads of various departments, doctors, hospital staff, and the doctors and staff of the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases were present on the occasion.