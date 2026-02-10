Advanced Training programme launched for Veterinarians in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Feb: A seven-day advanced training programme for veterinarians was inaugurated in in Dehradun with the objective of enhancing professional skills under the theme “Hands on Training in Ultrasonography and Radiology in Animals”. The programme has been organised by the Uttarakhand State Veterinary Council, Dehradun, for 20 Veterinary Officers of the Animal Husbandry Department. The inaugural session was formally opened by Dr Kailash Uniyal, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Veterinary Council, Dr Uday Shankar, Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, and Dr Narayan Singh Negi, Joint Director of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The training programme features Dr Abhishek Chandra Saxena, Assistant Professor at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, as the subject expert. During the sessions, he provided detailed insights into the scientific principles and practical applications of ultrasonography and radiology in animals, with special emphasis on hands-on experience to strengthen diagnostic capabilities among participating veterinarians.

Pralayankar Nath, Registrar of the Uttarakhand State Veterinary Council, stated that the Council is placing special emphasis on continuous skill enhancement of veterinarians under its ongoing skill development initiatives. He added that such specialised training programmes would be organised regularly in the future to further modernise and strengthen animal husbandry and veterinary services in the state. He noted that the programme would not only lead to a significant improvement in the technical knowledge of veterinarians but would also add a new dimension to the quality, effectiveness, and reach of animal health services across the state.