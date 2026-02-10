Exemplary Clean-up Drive held in Haridwar

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 9 Feb: An unprecedented sight was witnessed recently at Pantdweep grounds in Haridwar, where thousands of devotees of the All World Gayatri Parivar joined hands with the district administration and the municipal corporation to promote cleanliness in the holy city. At the call of the state Chief minister, the mega cleanliness drive was carried out by various organisations across the district. More such sanitation campaigns will be carried out on regular basis to make the pilgrimage city of Haridwar clean, hygienic, and beautiful. Nearly three lakh people came on the ground for the cleanliness drive, said the officials.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the mega sanitation campaign launched in the district. The dignitaries, public representatives, social organisations, religious institutions, NGOs, trade associations, officers, employees, and the residents of the district participated enthusiastically in the sanitation campaign to make the pilgrimage city of Haridwar clean and hygienic. He congratulated everyone for their efforts. He urged that this campaign should not be a one-day event and that such sanitation drives should be conducted regularly so that the pilgrimage city of Haridwar can be made a clean, hygienic, and beautiful city, and pilgrims can experience a clean and healthy environment and return to their destinations with pleasant memories.

Showcasing its disciplined workforce, thousands of Shantikunj volunteers conducted a massive cleanliness drive in the Pantdweep area. Several trolleys of waste and garbage were disposed of. During this drive, not only was the area cleaned, but the assembled crowd was also made aware of the importance of environmental protection. The Uttarakhand government has appealed to every person in every district of the state to dedicate one day a week to collective cleanliness efforts, ensuring widespread public participation in the campaign.

District Magistrate, Haridwar, Mayur Dixit appreciated Shantikunj’s cooperation, saying that when spiritual organisations join hands with the administration, no goal remains impossible. City Development Officer Lalit Narayan Mishra lauded the efforts of the school students who came forward on their own to join the cleanliness drive.