Gov releases book, ‘Flavor of Dehradun’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The Governor, Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd), today released the book, “Flavor of Devbhoomi”, at the Lok Bhawan, here.

The book has been published by the Indian Federation of Culinary Association. Chef Dr Neeraj Agarwal, Chef Yogendra Singh Negi, Chef Deepa Chawla, and Gopal Singh made significant contributions to the creation of this publication.

The book presents Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine, culture, and lifestyle in a simple and engaging manner. It also provides detailed information about the health benefits of the state’s traditional dishes.

On this occasion, the Governor said that the book is a commendable effort toward preserving and promoting the ancient culinary traditions of the state. He noted that traditional grains and spices produced in Uttarakhand, such as mandua (finger millet), jhangora (barnyard millet), and jakhya (wild mustard seeds), are extremely beneficial from a health perspective. He further stated that Uttarakhand’s traditional products and cuisines are rich not only in taste but also in medicinal properties, and their demand is steadily increasing in the present times.

The Governor added that people today are increasingly turning toward organic products, and Uttarakhand can play an important role in this sector. Appreciating the role of Maatri Shakti, he said that women of the hills have preserved these traditions from generation to generation. He congratulated the authors and their team for this valuable initiative.