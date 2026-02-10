Bardhan directs time-bound clearances of proposals for upcoming FY

CS chairs Secretaries’ Committee meeting

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Feb: Chief Secretary (CS) Anand Bardhan chaired a meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee at the Secretariat here, today, to deliberate on key developmental issues and to issue important administrative directions aimed at streamlining governance and ensuring timely implementation of government programmes across the state. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held with the departmental secretaries to reinforce efficiency, coordination and accountability in the execution of schemes.

During the meeting, the CS directed that all the mandatory approvals for new works proposed for the forthcoming financial year must be obtained by 15 February. He also stressed on the need for advance planning. He stated that every department should prepare a detailed annual calendar so that all activities are carried out strictly according to a predetermined schedule. He further stated that the works related to Kumbh Mela 2027 be accorded top priority and that all the sanctions and procedural formalities be completed well within the prescribed timelines.

Stressing on the significance of public health, Bardhan ordered stricter enforcement and a closer monitoring of food safety standards across the state. He also stated that there should be more food testing laboratories and directed that cases related to food safety violations be disposed of expeditiously. With regard to special assistance provided to states for capital investment, he instructed that all the related projects be uploaded on the Gati Shakti portal and monitored on a continuous basis to ensure completion within stipulated deadlines.

Referring to the positive response received by the Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar programme, the CS directed that Tehsil Diwas and Thana Diwas be organised regularly throughout the year and asked the departments concerned to prepare a formal action plan in this regard. He also asserted that the progress of implementation of the e-office system at the Secretariat, as well as at the district-level offices, will now be reviewed in every meeting of the Secretaries’ Committee in the presence of all departmental secretaries and district magistrates.

To strengthen urban governance and improve data accuracy, Bardhan directed the authorities concerned responsible for approving the building maps to share approved plans and related information with the local bodies concerned immediately after clearance so that property databases can be updated promptly. He appreciated the adoption of the Labour Compliance Tool by some departments and described it as a commendable initiative, and recommended its implementation across the state to effectively address grievances and issues faced by labourers.

Among those present at the meeting were Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu, L Fanai and Dhananjay Chaturvedi, Secretaries Shailesh Bagauli, Nitesh Kumar Jha, Sachin Kurve, Dr BVRC Purushottam, Ravinath Raman, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Chandresh Kumar Yadav, Brijesh Kumar Sant, Dr V Shanmugam, Dr SN Pandey, Vinod Kumar Suman, C Ravi Shankar, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Dheeraj Singh Garbyal and other senior officials.