AE of PWD caught red-handed accepting bribe in Haldwani

Haldwani, 20 Sep: An assistant engineer of the PWD, posted in Haldwani, has been caught red handed accepting bribe by the state vigilance department. The vigilance team arrested the assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Now the vigilance team is searching the residence of the accused. Also, information is being collected about his movable and immovable assets as well as his known and unknown sources of income.

The action of the Vigilance Department was taken after a contractor had lodged a complaint with Kumaon Vigilance Establishment, Haldwani. The complainant had shared that he had done work worth Rs 3 lakhs in the Nainital High Court residential complex on the basis of quotation-based work order in the electrical mechanical section of the PWD Bhimtal in lieu of payment of which, PWD Assistant Engineer Durgesh Pant was demanding a bribe. After this, the vigilance laid a trap to catch Durgesh Pant.

This morning, Assistant Engineer Durgesh Pant was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ten thousand rupees in the premises of the Superintending Engineer Office of the PWD located at Tikonia in Haldwani. Following the arrest of Durgesh Pant, the vigilance team is interrogating him and has also begun searching his residence. He is being questioned about his movable and immovable properties at other places.

The Vigilance Director V Murugesan has announced a cash reward to the officials involved in the arrest. The state vigilance department has shared that anyone can register a complaint at toll free helpline number 1064 if any government officer or official demands bribe in lieu of any work.