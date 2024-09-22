Five child beggars rescued on DM’s orders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Soon after he took over as District Magistrate, Dehradun, Savin Bansal declared a campaign against begging on the streets. Following his directions, four girls and a boy involved in begging were rescued today from around St Jude’s School and near ISBT by Child Helpline, Dehradun AHTU, DCPU/ Probation Team Dehradun.

After getting their GD and medical tests done, the children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee. The girls have been sent to the Balika Niketan while the boy has been sent to Samarpan Open Shelter Home. The District Magistrate has issued clear instructions that no child should be seen begging in the district otherwise, those responsible would be punished.