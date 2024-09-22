Govt constructing roads up to border: Ajay Tamta

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 20 Sep: Union Minister of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta held an interaction with the media at the Circuit House here today on the occasion of the completion of 100 days in power of the Modi Government 3.0.

Tamta shared detailed information regarding the development works initiated at the cost of Rs 15 lakh crores during the 100 days by the Modi Government. He also claimed that said that development works worth thousand crore rupees are also being done in the Road Transport Department. In Uttarakhand, from a strategic point of view, along with the widening and bypass of many national highways, tunnels and bypasses are being built. This he claimed will strengthen the security of the Uttarakhand-China border .

The Union Minister of State for Road Transport said that along with making tunnel-bypasses and elevated bypass at Kainchi Dham in Nainital, a proposal has been prepared upgrade the Kathgodam Nainital Highway into double lane. He admitted that during the recent rains, many national highways and highways have been obstructed, which are being opened at the earliest by working day and night. He has also talked about restoring the Gaula bridge of Haldwani and opening it soon for the public.

He added that there is a proposal to build a two-lane road from Jyolikot to Almora and Tawaghat and Gunji in Pithoragarh. Apart from this, a road is also being built under the Tanakpur to Champawat and Pithoragarh All Weather Road project which is very important for Uttarakhand from a strategic point of view. During this, he said that the passengers going on the Char Dham Yatra in Garhwal Division have to face the most trouble in Rishikesh, so a 19 km elevated bypass from Rishikesh to Nepali Farm will also be constructed by the National Highway Department at the cost of Rs 1414 crores. For this, an approval of an initial expenditure of Rs 94 crores has also been granted. Similarly, approval has also been given by the Central Highway Department for making the Char Dham route two-lane at many places.