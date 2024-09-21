Over 17 thousand jobs provided in last 3 years: Dhami

Appointment letters handed over to 1094 JEs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Sep: In the virtual presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, appointment letters were handed over to 1094 junior engineers (JEs) selected for various departments through the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination, 2023, at a function organised in the auditorium of the Culture Department located at Nimbuwala in Garhi Cantt, here, today. On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Prem Chand Aggarwal, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal and MLA Savita Kapoor were also present. The CM also held a virtual dialogue with the candidates selected for the post of Junior Engineer on this occasion.

Congratulating all the selected JEs on getting appointed to various departments, Dhami observed that a new chapter of life has started for all those selected. He added that, now, everyone is getting an opportunity for fair selection to serve in the state by the grace of God and parents. He expressed hope that the 1094 candidates will further strengthen the efficiency and performance of the departments concerned. The CM urged the selected candidates to stay updated regularly and keep on expanding their knowledge in their respective fields.

Dhami also called upon them to discharge their responsibilities with full devotion and dedication and asserted that, for this, it is necessary to make a regular routine in the field. He also reminded that, in the past three years, more than 17 thousand jobs have been provided in various government departments of the state. He also asserted that, after taking oath on 4 July 2021 as the CM for the first time, his government decided that recruitment will be done to all the vacant posts in the state. Many recruitment examinations are currently underway. Not only this, the total amount of time being consumed from requisition of recruitment examinations to providing appointment letters in the state has been reduced significantly. A calendar has been prepared for recruitment examinations for the whole year. The CM claimed that since the implementation of a strict anti-copying and anti-rigging law in the state, all recruitment examinations have been conducted with transparency. Now, qualified and hard-working youth are succeeding in every recruitment examination. Strict punishment provisions have been made under the anti-copying law which include life imprisonment and confiscation of all property belonging to the fraudsters. To root out cheating and frauds in the state, the government took strict action against the cheating mafia.

Dhami also claimed that a new work culture has started in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Uttarakhand too, the state government is continuously working towards bringing a new work culture. The state has got the first place in the country in the indicator of sustainable development goals released by NITI Aayog. Uttarakhand is second in the category of fastest developing states in the country.

Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj said that the appointment of 1094 new junior engineers in the state will further speed up work. He expressed hope that all the selected candidates will solve the public problems very sincerely and contribute to making Uttarakhand a developed state.

Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said that, with the arrival of new junior engineers, one more link has been added for the development and need of the state. He said that there was a huge shortage of junior engineers in the Urban Development and Housing Department. The work can now be accelerated with the arrival of new junior engineers and development activities will gain a fresh momentum.

The 1094 junior engineers who were given appointment letters today include 252 in Public Works Department (PWD), 201 in Rural Construction Department, 137 in Irrigation Department, 46 in Minor Irrigation Department, 41 in Panchayati Raj Department, 91 in Drinking Water and Sanitation Department in Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, 50 in Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, Peyjal Nigam, 134 in Housing Department, 32 in Urban Development Department, 5 in PTCUL, 49 in UJVNL, 37 in Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, 10 in Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA), 9 in Energy Development.

On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretaries Dr Ranjit Sinha, SN Pandey, Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Additional Secretaries Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Ranjana Rajguru, Atar Singh, Vineet Kumar, Director, Urban Development, Nitin Bhadauria were among those present.