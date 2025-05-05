After heavy rain, Doon-Mussoorie Road closed due to debris near JP Bend

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 4 May: Life in the Queen of the Hills was disrupted due to heavy rain on Sunday evening. Temperatures in Mussoorie fell drastically due to rain.

The Doon-Mussoorie Road was closed due to debris falling near the JP Bend, 2 kms below Mussoorie, due to which a long queue of vehicles was formed on both sides and people had to face a lot of problems. It is being said that the debris was dumped by construction contractors on the side of the road towards the forest in violation of the rules. The debris began flowing due to the heavy rain on Sunday and came onto the main road.

Last year, also, in similar manner during the rains, a huge amount of debris had come on the main road, causing disruption for a long time. People said that due to the negligence of the Public Works Department officials, the contractors easily dump the debris on the roadside in the forest, the brunt of which is borne by the people during the rainy season. Most of the natural drains of Mussoorie are filled with debris and, if these drains are not opened in time, it will cause huge damage in the coming rainy season, the brunt of which will have to be borne by the people.