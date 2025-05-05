Shri Ram Centennial School wins VoW ITI NATYA 2025

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pic Courtesy: Arpit Negi

Dehradun, 4 May: The winner of the Fourth Edition of Iti Natya, an inter-school theatre competition celebrating youth, creativity, and the performing arts, was Shri Ram Centennial School. Him Jyoti School & Doon International School came ins second and third, respectively.

Held today at the Cultural Department Auditorium, Haridwar Bypass Road, here, this event brought together the finest young performers from eleven premier schools across the city.

Organised by Young Indians (Yi), Dehradun Chapter, in association with CII and Valley of Words, Iti Natya is a unique platform for students aged 13 years and above to explore storytelling, stagecraft and acting. This year’s theatre competition allowed young minds to scout the state’s rich heritage, explore its unique identity, and articulate their findings through the expressive medium of theatre as Uttarakhand celebrates ‘25 years of statehood’.

The VoW and Yi team thanked participating schools, students and faculty for making the event a roaring success. Greenwood Hills School, Presidency International School, Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Shri Ram Centennial School, Core International School, St Kabeer Academy, Doon Global School, Touchwood School, Doon International School, Graphic Era Global School, and Him Jyoti School participated. Each school brought along its unique voice and energy, promising a rich tapestry of performances that blend tradition, innovation, and imagination.

Not merely a competition— Iti Natya is a platform that nurtures confidence, fosters collaboration, and deepens students’ appreciation for the arts. Through theatre, students explore the complexities of character, narrative, and stagecraft, developing skills that go far beyond the proscenium.

A distinguished jury comprising acclaimed theatre personalities Sharmila Bhartari, Navneet Gairola and Curator Shalini Rao judged the performances, offering invaluable feedback and encouragement to budding artists.

This year’s edition hopes to spark a broader cultural conversation around the importance of the arts in education. As families, educators, and community leaders gather under one roof, ItiNatya stands as a reminder of the transformative power of theatre, where imagination meets discipline, and every performance becomes a mirror to society and the self.

Chief Guest for the occasion, Chief Information Commissioner and former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Radha Raturi, remarked, “Theatre is a beautiful synthesis of literature, music, poetry, and dance, making it one of the most humble and profound forms of art.” She further noted that India’s cultural heritage is regarded as unique across the world, owing to its rich artistic traditions. She also congratulated Valley of Words and Young Indians (Yi) for the initiative and extended her best wishes to all participating schools.

Also present as Guest of Honour, former DGP of Uttarakhand, Anil Raturi, reflected philosophically: “The human body comprises billions of cells that regenerate every 6–7 years. In that sense, there is no constant ‘me’ — the body and the world are constantly changing. It’s all about our perception. Physical accomplishments are temporary, but what truly distinguishes human beings is ‘chetna’ — consciousness. Enriching this consciousness is what truly matters.”

The themes revolved around: 25 Years of the Creation of Uttarakhand, which has blossomed into a hub of cultural, ecological, and historical significance. The “Iti Natya” competition provided an opportunity for young minds to explore the state’s rich heritage along with its unique identity, and articulate their findings through the expressive medium of theatre with various themes such as: Heroes and Legends, Spirituality and Pilgrimage; Festivals and Fairs; Hidden Treasures, Women Empowerment, Food, Rivers of Uttarakhand, Biodiversity and Ecology, Folk and Music, Challenges and Opportunity, etc.

Festival Director, VoW, Sanjeev Chopra, summed up the event by reflecting on the past years of ITI Natya, fondly recalling memorable moments and the growth of the event. He praised the dedication and creativity shown by all the participating schools and teachers, acknowledging their hard work and consistent efforts in making the event a success year after year.

Iti Natya is more than an event—it is a celebration of dreams taking shape on stage, of stories that demand to be told, and of a generation that dares to imagine, perform, and inspire.