Neha Joshi inaugurates Yoga Studio ‘Sanyog Rejuvenation’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 May: BJP Yuva Morcha National Vice President and National Spokesperson Neha Joshi today officially inaugurated the Sanyog Rejuvenation Yoga Studio located in Patel Nagar, here, by cutting the ribbon. On this occasion, dignitaries of the city and representatives of many educational institutions of Haridwar were present.

On this occasion, Neha Joshi said that Sadhna Singh has established this centre in the memory of her late husband, Lieutenant Colonel Avnish Pratap Singh. She said that today the youth need yoga a lot. This institute would help in fulfilling the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India. She said that yoga can become a big medium to keep the youth away from addiction.

Sadhana Singh, founder of Sanyog Rejuvenation, said that the yoga studio is being inaugurated in the memory of Lieutenant Colonel Avnish Pratap Singh. She described it as a meaningful effort to help the youth give up bad habits and strive for a bright future. She reminded that great personalities associated with yoga are moving forward to promote it on the international platform and connect the youth with it.