Grafest-25 concludes on a ‘Shaandaar’ note

Students dance for hours to Amit Trivedi’s songs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Final day of Graphic Era’s annual event Grafest – 25 witnessed a magical musical evening by famous Bollywood singer Amit Trivedi. Students grooved and swayed on his popular songs for hours.

Trivedi reached Graphic Era Deemed University to perform live at Grafest – 25 . Excited students gathered on the university ground hours before the event started. They welcomed him with loud cheers and claps as he stepped on the stage. Amit Trivedi opened the evening with his hit song “sar jhuka ke kar salaam hai sham shaandaar aasma se aa giri hai sham shaandaar, chak de andhera chaand jala ke bulb bujha ke fikar na kariyo karna bhi kya hai bijli bacah ke, dar-e-aam pila khushi ke jaam shaandaar…” and set the tone of an enchanting evening.

He followed up with his songs “tere naam ki jot ne sara har liya tamas mera, namo namo ji shankara bholenath shankara jay triloknath shambhu hey shivay shankara, namo namo ji shankara bholenath shankara rudradev hey maheshwara…”, “luk chhup na jao ji mujhe daras dikhao ji, aji kyu sharmate ho mujhe shakal dikhao ji, teri sharat sab janu mai chaudhary dil ka khel hai panga seedha keh rahi… arey jhoom jhoom aa jhoom”, “hey shubharambh ho shubharambh mangal bela ayi sapno ki dehri pe dil ki baaji re shehnai…khwabo ke beej kachhi jameen par hamko bona hai, aasha ke moti saanson ki mala humein pirona hai hey shahnai hey shahnai…” to create a magical atmosphere. The crowd could not resist the rhythm and began dancing along. His songs “zara zara phoolon pe jhadne lga dil mera zara zara kaanton pe lagne laga dil mera mai pareshaan pareshaan aatishein vo kaha…”, “aane do aane do dil me aa jane do keh do muskurahat ko hi hi, jaane do jaane do dil se chale jane do keh do ghabrahat ko bye bye, love you zindagi…” were also liked by the audience.

Song from film Udta Punjab “hey, rifle dikha ke mushayre lutiye upar se kud ke aj tutiye, kaali si bottle me rangeen bharke khawab haa ud- da Punjab haa ud- da Punjab…”, “heela de chaldi tul tuk tu kardi makeup tu kardi yar angreji padh di ghitpit tu kardi jimme queen saddi victoria, tu ghanti big ben di pura london thumakda oo jaddo bacche pen di pura london thumakda…” made students dance nonstop. Dev- D’s “ho gayi dil ke par tragedy tragedy lut gayi re bahar gul sookh sookh murjhaye, bol bol why did you ditch me ditch me jindagi bhi le le yaad kill me jaao piya jaao piya tauba tera jalwa tauba tera pyaar tera emotional atyachar…” added high energy vibes to the event and made it more memorable. His team members supported him beautifully on stage.

On this occasion, the Overall Championship was awarded to Graphic Era Deemed University. Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions Dr Kamal Ghanshala honoured the winning team with the title and said that competitions inspire youngsters to move forward and makes them realize the importance of team spirit and discipline. Technical competitions provide students with opportunities to connect with new technologies and ignite a desire to innovate. Cultural competitions on the other hand, help students understand the depth and richness of our culture and play a vital role in uniting the nation.

Large screens were set up to broadcast Amit Trivedi’s performance in the campus. Students turned the whole campus into festive ground and enjoyed the event with their friends. Trivedi fulfilled their request for many other songs. The musical celebration which started in the evening continued till late night. Earlier, DJ Jerry set the tone of the evening with his high energy mashups.

The event was graced by Vice Chairperson Dr Rakhi Ghanshala, Former Minister Amrita Rawat, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Narpinder Singh, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Prof Rakesh Kumar Sharma, TV artist Mohena Kumari Singh along with officials, faculty members and thousands of students.