Subhash Pant’s literature brings out common person’s dilemmas: Anil Raturi

Dehradun, 4 May: A special memorial and discussion event was held in Dehradun to pay tribute to renowned Hindi storyteller Subhash Pant. The event, titled ‘Subhash Pant Smriti Evam Vimarsh Samaroh’ was hosted at a hotel auditorium here today.

On this occasion, various literary figures gathered to reflect on Pant’s fiction, life struggles, and literary contributions. Scholars and writers emphasised that Pant’s work vividly portrays social and cultural conflicts and the emotional turmoil of the common person.

The event’s chief organiser and former Director of Higher Education in Uttarakhand, Professor Savita Mohan, a well-known writer herself, delivered the inaugural address. She noted that Pant’s literature provides a voice to society’s marginalised individuals, serving as a confluence of social reality and human sensibilities.

The Keynote speaker on the occasion was Professor Naveen Chandra Lohani, who discussed the importance of analysing Pant’s writings within his social and cultural circumstances. He asserted that Pant’s stories are more than literary works, they are historical documents that balance social change with cultural values.

Former DGP, Uttarakhand, Anil Raturi described Pant’s literature as an authentic depiction of the common person’s struggles. He noted that Pant’s works give voice to the unheard, presenting a deep understanding of human sensibilities.

Renowned scholar Professor Kalpana Pant highlighted the depth of female characters in Pant’s literature, stating that his stories elevate women as symbols of dignity and self-respect. Meanwhile, IPS officer and writer Dr Amit Srivastava praised Pant’s linguistic style and ability to convey emotions effectively, saying that his writing has a unique flow that immerses readers into the story.

Additionally, writer Prof Dr Sushil Upadhyay reflected on events from Pant’s personal life, explaining how they influenced his storytelling and added authenticity to his work. Other distinguished speakers, including Dr Sudha Pandey, Dr Sanjeev Negi, Dr Dinesh Sharma, and Dr Bharti Mishra, analysed the psychological, cultural, and social dimensions of Pant’s literature.

The ceremony featured a heartfelt musical tribute by Padma Shri awardee Madhuri Barthwal, honouring Pant’s legacy through song.

The gathering witnessed participation of several dignitaries, including Uttarakhand Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi, Dr Buddhinath Mishra, Ruchi Mohan Rijal, Dolly Dabral, Professor N Maheshwari, Professor GS Rajwar, Dr Muniram Saklani, Amber Kharbanda, Dr Anil Bharti, Dr Nitin Upadhyay, Dr Vibhuti Bhatt, lyricist Asim Shukla, and many others. Organising committee members Kushal Aditya and Uplabdhi Mohan were also present on this occasion.