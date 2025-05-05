‘Felt the Divine Energy’, U’khand CM Dhami performs 1st Mahabhishek at Badrinath Dham

Chamoli, May 4 (IANS): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Badrinath Dham as its doors were ceremonially opened for the summer season at 6 a.m. with traditional Vedic chanting and rituals.

The Chief Minister performed the first Mahabhishek Puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the nation and the state, his office said in a statement.

He also offered prayers at the Lakshmi Temple, Ganesh Temple, and Adi Guru Shankaracharya Gaddi within the temple complex.

Sharing the spiritual experience on social media, CM Dhami wrote on X, “I had the good fortune of participating in the inauguration of Shri Badrinath Dham, the sacred land of Shri Hari Vishnu. In the lap of the Himalayas, I felt the divine energy and unwavering faith that have drawn devotees for ages.”

Approximately 15,000 pilgrims from across India and abroad were present for the auspicious opening, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

CM Dhami also interacted with pilgrims, reviewed travel arrangements, and emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and smooth Char Dham Yatra.

“We appeal to all pilgrims to support efforts for a green and clean Char Dham Yatra,” the CMO said.

Later, the Chief Minister reviewed progress on the Badrinath Master Plan with District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari and inspected ongoing construction near the temple. He directed officials to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of all works.

He also assessed preparations for the upcoming Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra, instructing the administration to improve pilgrim amenities and complete the under-construction bridge over the Alaknanda River at Govindghat ahead of the pilgrimage.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha MP and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj, MLA Lakhpat Butola, and senior officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

As the revered shrine welcomed pilgrims, helicopters showered flower petals over the devotees, adding a divine touch to the auspicious occasion.

The event marked a significant moment in the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, considered one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus.

The Char Dham Yatra includes the high-altitude shrines of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, drawing lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

With the final leg now open at Badrinath, the Char Dham Yatra has entered full swing.