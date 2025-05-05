DAV PG College felicitates alumna Ankita Kanti for securing 137th Rank in Civil Services Exam 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 May: DAV (PG) College, Dehradun, under the leadership of its Management and Administration, organised a felicitation ceremony to honour Ankita Kanti, an alumna of the 2022–23 batch from the MSc Physics programme, on her remarkable achievement of securing 137th rank in the final merit list of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

The event was held in the college board room, where Principal Prof Sunil Kumar extended his blessings and congratulations to Ankita. He stated that her achievement has brought great pride to the college. He further remarked that her success would serve as a powerful source of inspiration for the current students, motivating them to aspire for and excel in prestigious exams like the UPSC.

On this occasion, Vice Principal Prof SP Joshi presented a memento to Ankita Kanti alongside Principal Prof Sunil Kumar. As the anchor of the programme, Prof Joshi commended Ankita’s unwavering effort and strategic preparation, highlighting that such dedication is essential to clear one of the toughest examinations in the country.

Messages of congratulations were also shared by Radhika Swaroop, Joint Secretary, and Manvendra Swaroop, Secretary of the College Management. They praised Ankita’s outstanding success and contribution in bringing laurels to the institution, stating that the moment was one of immense pride and inspiration for the college community. They also conveyed their best wishes for her bright future.

In her address, Ankita expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her parents—especially her father—for their persistent support and motivation. She also acknowledged the role of her teachers and the college environment during her MSc Physics studies, which helped shape her journey towards this remarkable achievement.

Sharing valuable insights with the students, Ankita gave several preparation tips for UPSC aspirants:

1. Study with dedication and consistency.

2. Prioritise NCERT books before moving to standard reference materials.

3. Use the college library to study for extended hours without distractions.

4. Stay away from social media to remain focused and mentally alert.

5. Spend time with family and follow their guidance while avoiding discouraging influences.

6. UPSC asks interlinked questions that test understanding rather than rote memory—prepare accordingly.

7. Make use of AI tools like ChatGPT to enhance preparation through access to model answers and conceptual clarity.

The event was attended by the Deans of all faculties, Heads of Departments from Science, Arts, Commerce, B Ed, and Law, as well as a large number of faculty members and students. Ankita’s younger sister, currently studying in BA II Year in the same college, was also present and was acknowledged during the event.

Prof Alok Srivastava and Prof RK Sharma from the Department of Physics, along with Dr Onima Sharma, IQAC Coordinator, were among those who felicitated Ankita. The inspiring programme was successfully organised with the support of the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).