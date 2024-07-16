Agniveer Yojana is a revolutionary step towards making  capable soldiers, strong army: Ganesh Joshi

Sainik Kalyan Minister accuses Cong of misleading youth about Agniveer scheme for political gains

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 13 Jul: Uttarakhand Government today described Agniveer Yojana as revolutionary towards making capable soldiers, strong army and strong country. Addressing a press conference at the BJP State Headquarters here today Sainik Kalyani Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing 10 percent reservation to Agniveers in Central Security Forces including CRPF, CISF.

Addressing the media, Joshi described the Agnipath Yojana as a major transformative step. He said, under this scheme, a golden opportunity is being given to the youth to serve in the armed forces as an Agniveer. Under the Agnipath Yojana, recruitment of Agniveers is conducted on the basis of merit across the country. He claimed that on the basis of merit and organisational requirements, 25 percent of Agniveers will be selected on permanent jobs within the armed forces after 4 years through a central, transparent and strict process and there will be no change in the recruitment process. In this, rigorous military training will be provided.

Ganesh said that the Agnipath scheme announced on 14 June, 2022, has a provision to recruit youth in the age group of 17 to 21 years for four years. There is a provision that 25 percent of Agniveers will be retained for the next 15 years. He said that schemes like Agniveer are applicable in many countries like Europe, America and China etc and it is a very important link for the strengthening of any modern army. The minister said that the Agniveer scheme is a process of making the army stronger with the help of young and capable soldiers. The Agniveer scheme is going to increase military capacity, create aware citizens and give more employment opportunities to the youth.

Joshi said that a great news has been announced by the Union Home Ministry that there will be 10 percent reservation for Agniveers in central forces including CRPF and CISF. The minister reminded that considering the strength of central forces, this will not a small number but even today it stands at over 40,000.

He said that Agniveers will get an opportunity to serve the nation in water, land or air in various terrains from mountains to deserts. The financial package of Agniveers for the first year is about Rs 4.76 lakh along with allowances and 30 percent contribution of monthly salary as service fund which will be about Rs 11.71 lakh after 4 years and this amount will also be exempt from income tax. If any Agniveer is martyred during the service period, an additional ex-gratia amount of Rs 44 lakhs will be given. Apart from this, non-contributory life insurance cover of Rs 48 lakhs will also be provided. In case of disability, compensation will also be given based on the percentage of disability determined by the medical officers. Agniveers will also be entitled to service fund after completion of 4 years of tenure.

The Sainik Kalyan Minister (Soldiers’ Welfare Minister) said that some political leaders are promising to reverse this scheme on coming to power but the people did not allow them to gain power. Because these are the leaders who never made any effort for the betterment of the army and the country while in power and today they oppose every work started for the strength of the country and countrymen. Regarding the Agniveer scheme, without any factual information, technical knowledge and practical experiences, they are trying to mislead the youth only for political gains. This scheme has been brought after a long discussion with subject experts. In case any scope is seen for further improvement is seen after some time and on the basis of experience, further improvements will be incorporated with respect to the scheme.

Joshi alleged that for the sake of political gains, the Congress leaders and leaders from other opposition parties are constantly engaged in implementing the strategy of putting the honour of the army at stake. He said that those who are creating a ruckus in the name of soldiers today never implemented One Rank One Pension in the 70 years of their rule. These are the same leaders who never saw soldiers dying on the border due to adverse weather and lack of modern weapons. He also reminded that senior Congress leaders went to the extent of calling the brave son of Uttarakhand, late General Bipin Rawat as a street goon. The nationalist people of Uttarakhand will never accept the false and baseless claims made by the opposition.

On this occasion, BJP’s State General Secretaries Aditya Kothari and Khilendra Chaudhary, State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan, Co-Media In charge Rajendra Singh Negi, State Spokesperson Kamlesh Raman were among those present.