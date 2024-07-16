BJP will review the mandate, deal with flaws: Mahendra Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jul: BJP, while accepting the by-election results, has expressed gratitude to the voters of both the assemblies for their support. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, in an informal chat with the media persons, stated that the party will review the mandate and whatever promises were made to the people there regarding development, the BJP Government will definitely fulfil them. He countered the Congress propaganda and reminded that in the parliamentary elections, BJP led in Ayodhya Assembly segment but the Congress is spreading propaganda that it had lost Ayodhya.

Bhatt claimed that the public will give a befitting reply to Congress in the coming civic, panchayat and Kedarnath elections. Accepting that the byelection results were not in BJP’s favour, he praised the BJP workers for working sincerely and hard. He also reminded that in Manglaur, BJP has never won but this time it came close to winning. He also reminded that the Badrinath seat was held by Congress only and it has managed to retain the seat and he congratulated the Congress for winning both the seats. He added that Congress need not get overexcited. Because BJP is where it was and Congress has snatched one seat of Manglaur not from the BJP but from BSP.

Bhatt added that Rajendra Bhandari had joined BJP for the development of the region, hence he assured the people there that whatever promises he had made to the people there will be fulfilled. The Congress also claimed before the voters in Manglaur that Bhadana was an outsider but Bhadana managed to give a tough fight to Congress. The party will review the mandate and whatever shortcomings are found will be rectified. Responding to the question of party candidates coming from outside, he said, people keep coming from different political parties. Some of them are given tickets, some win and some lose. The election results will be reviewed and wherever there is scope for improvement, improvements will be made.