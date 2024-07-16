Quantum University Successfully Hosts Another Edition of Headstart’s Bharat Pitchathon 3.0

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 13 July: Startup Uttarakhand and MSME-recognized Startup Incubator, Genesis Incubation Center at Quantum University in Roorkee, successfully hosted the Bharat Pitchathon 3.0 Uttarakhand Edition on Saturday. This event, part of Headstart Network’s initiative, showcased vibrant innovation and entrepreneurship, continuing the success of the previous two editions hosted by Genesis.

The event was a dynamic blend of startup pitches, ecosystem networking, and startup acceleration, all aimed at spotlighting and nurturing promising startups from Uttarakhand towards growth and success. The enthusiastic participation of jury members, startups, mentors, and industry leaders from across India highlighted the nation’s collective effort to fuel economic growth.

Over 20 startups registered for the event, with the top 10 selected to pitch after a rigorous application screening. The event featured diverse startups from across 13 districts of Uttarakhand, including Remine India, Indian Hempstore, UGreen Technologies, Easy Fix, Zeromonk, and Cyber Ultron. The jury, comprised of members from the Investors Network such as Free Flow Venture, Indian Angel Network, IT Ventures, and Boon Capital Advisors, that evaluated each entry meticulously.

Nadeem, an investor at Free Flow Venture, remarked, “The creativity and innovation demonstrated by these startups are truly remarkable. These budding entrepreneurs are set to drive transformative changes and make a significant impact on the business landscape.” Krishna Dev Pathak, an investor at Boon Capital Advisors, said, “It’s inspiring to witness young entrepreneurs reshaping the startup ecosystem with their innovative ideas.”

Ajay Goyal, Chairman of Quantum University, graced the event with his presence and profound insights. He urged young minds to become job creators and highlighted the role startups play in driving economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Dr Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, welcomed guests and shared his thoughts, noting that through initiatives like the Bharat Pitchathon, Genesis provides the resources, mentorship, and environment needed for innovative ideas to thrive and succeed.

Startup Uttarakhand and MSME-recognized Startup Incubator ‘Genesis’ has hosted many notable events, such as the ‘MSME Idea Hackathon 3.0’ and ‘Samridhi Conclave 2.0,’ which attracted participants from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, the organization has organized events like ‘Srijan,’ ‘Startup Award Ceremony,’ ‘Pitch Day,’ and the upcoming ‘Young Innovators Challenge 2024.’ With the success of Bharat Pitchathon 3.0, Genesis and Quantum University are committed to nurturing the ideas of the future and continue to be a guiding light for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups.