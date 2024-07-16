U’khand’s 1st horror film, Asgaar, to premiere on 18 July

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 July: Cinema in folk languages of Uttarakhand is developing continuously. As part of this, Uttarakhand’s first supernatural horror film, “Asgaar”, is ready for release. It will premiere from 19 July at Centrio Mall. The film has been produced under the banner of Aayushi Films. Through this film, Uttarakhand film industry is going to get two new faces. The trailer of the film has already been launched. The film has already become a topic of discussion among the people. It is based on a true incident and the climax of the film is going to surprise the audience.

Writer director Anuj Joshi and his entire team are very excited about this film. The film stars Abhinav Chauhan and Maanvi Patel in lead roles. Maanvi Patel has made her debut with the Odia feature film, OyeAnjali, while Abhinav Chauhan has already made his mark with his sweet voice and chocolatey look in his music videos.

Abhinav Chauhan is originally a resident of Fateu village of Jaunsar Bawar. This is his first film in the Garhwali language.

Till now he has worked in many Bollywood films, web series, dramas and albums. Mainly he has worked in the MTV reality show Mr and Mrs, Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year Part 2, web series “Peshawar” and Doordarshan serials. Along with this, he has spread the magic of his acting and voice in many Jaunsari and Garhwali albums.

After graduating from Delhi University, Abhinav Chauhan turned to films and music. After receiving training in acting from Mumbai, he took music lessons from renowned music teacher Vandana Srivastava in Dehradun.

Abhinav Chauhan is playing the lead role in the first film in Jaunsari dialect, ‘Mare Gaon Ki Baat’, which will be released in November. Till now no film has been made in the Jaunsari dialect.

Apart from this, in the coming time, he will be giving voice to songs along with acting in many regional and Hollywood films.

The film was shot in Chopta, Tehri Lake and Nagau village of Jaunsar and Ramtal Garden and Churani.

Hill style houses in Jaunsar Bawar have been captured in the film. Amit V Kapoor has given the music in the film, lyricist Jitendra Panwar has written heart touching songs. The film’s producer, Suman Verma, has also praised the locations and said that there are immense possibilities in the Uttarakhand film industry, located in the beautiful valleys and the beautiful culture. The hospitality and cooperation of the people are really commendable. The line producer of the film is Sumit Kharbanda, co-producer Sanjay N Srivastava, DOP Harish Negi, associate director Deepak Rawat, and casting director Abhishek Mandola. Other actors playing characters in the film are Anil Sharma, Rakesh Gaur, Madan Duklan, Sanyogita Dhyani, Umesh Badoni, Kuldeep Aswal, Riya Sharma, Jagmohan Budhana, etc.