Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurates Silk Expo-2026 in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the grand Silk Expo-2026 at a private hotel in Dehradun on Wednesday. The expo has been jointly organised by the Silk Mark Organisation, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Directorate of Sericulture, Uttarakhand, and Uttarakhand Cooperative Silk Federation.

On the occasion, the Agriculture Minister inspected various stalls at the expo, viewed the silk products on display, and interacted with participants to learn about their products and businesses.

More than 25 participants from various states, including Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand, are showcasing and selling attractive, high-quality silk products at Silk Expo-2026. A wide range of silk textiles and other silk products are available for consumers at the expo. The event is also helping local producers and entrepreneurs associated with sericulture gain better market opportunities for their products.

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Uttarakhand has earned a special identity in the country for producing high-quality bivoltine silk. He said that during 2025-26, the state produced a total of 314.6 metric tonnes of high-quality bivoltine silk cocoons. Around 10,500 farming families in the state are associated with sericulture and are earning additional income through silk production.

The Agriculture Minister said that the clear objective of the government is to ensure that farmers are not limited to selling raw materials alone, but also receive a share of the income generated through value addition. He said that Doon Silk has established a distinct identity over the years. The efforts of the Uttarakhand Silk Federation to promote the production and marketing of silk textiles have yielded positive results, with a significant increase in the federation’s production and sales of silk products.

Minister Ganesh Joshi directed departmental officials to further strengthen the participation of self-help groups, women’s groups and rural entrepreneurs in sericulture-related schemes. He also emphasised connecting young people with modern technology, innovation and better market opportunities alongside traditional sericulture activities, so that silk production can become a strong source of employment and self-employment.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the Silk Expo is not merely a platform for displaying products, but an effective medium for the trade, marketing and market expansion of silk products. Such events provide new markets and income opportunities to farmers, artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs associated with silk production, while also strengthening the local economy of Uttarakhand.

Wishing success to Silk Expo-2026, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the government is continuously working to give Uttarakhand’s silk products a new identity at the national level and to increase the income of farmers and entrepreneurs associated with the silk sector.

On the occasion, Cantt MLA Savita Kapoor, BJP leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh, Director of the Sericulture Department Pradeep Kumar, along with other officials, were also present.