Youth Power crucial to developing Drug-Free U’khand: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: As part of the 100-day drug de-addiction campaign being conducted across the state, students of the State Nursing College in Dehradun took a pledge today to stay away from drugs. On the occasion, State Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat administered the pledge to the students, urging them to stay away from the harmful effects of substance abuse and to spread awareness among their families, friends and society about the dangers of drug use.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Rawat said that the youth are the greatest strength of the country and the state, and their role is extremely important in building a healthy, aware and drug-free society. He said that substance abuse not only adversely affects an individual’s health but also has serious consequences for their family and society as a whole. Therefore, combating drug abuse is the collective responsibility of every member of society.

Dr Rawat said that students should not only stay away from drugs themselves but should also make people around them aware of their harmful effects. He particularly highlighted that students associated with the healthcare and nursing sectors can play an important role in creating public awareness and encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He called upon the youth to actively participate in the ongoing campaign against drug abuse and help transform it into a mass movement. He urged them to contribute to building a drug-free society through their commitment, conduct and awareness.

During the programme, the students pledged that they would themselves stay away from all forms of substance abuse and actively contribute to building a healthy, safe and drug-free Uttarakhand by creating awareness among their families, friends and society about the harmful effects of drugs.

Registrar, Nursing Council, Manisha Dhayani; Principal, State Nursing College, Mamta Kapruwan; along with other departmental officials, nursing faculty members and nursing students were present on the occasion.