Senior Indian Diplomats hold interaction with DGP Seth

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Sep: As part of the Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP-III), senior Indian diplomats currently on a visit to Uttarakhand—Alok Ranjan Jha, High Commissioner of India to Zambia, Lusaka; Devesh Uttam, Ambassador of India to Lithuania, Vilnius; and Mayank Joshi, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Kingston—paid a courtesy call on Director General of Police Deepam Seth at Sardar Patel Bhawan, here, today.

During the interaction, the Director General of Police briefed the visiting diplomats on the various initiatives and operational challenges faced by the Uttarakhand Police in view of the State’s unique geographical and strategic conditions. These included disaster relief and rescue operations, border security management, the Vibrant Villages Programme, security and crowd management during the Char Dham and Kanwar Yatras, and security arrangements for major religious events such as the Kumbh Mela.

Deepam Seth also highlighted the importance of technology-driven policing, surveillance through drones and CCTV, traffic management, rapid disaster response, cyber security, and effective coordination among multiple agencies as key pillars of modern and efficient policing. Discussions were also held on ensuring safe, secure and seamless arrangements in view of the growing scale of tourism and pilgrimage in Uttarakhand.

The three diplomats, in turn, shared brief insights into the geographical, social, economic and cultural characteristics of Zambia, Lithuania and Jamaica, as well as the security and administrative systems prevalent in their respective countries. The interaction also covered the friendly relations between India and these countries and the scope for mutual exchange of experiences and Best Practices in the fields of security, technology and disaster management.

The meeting further witnessed meaningful discussions on contemporary issues, including evolving security challenges at the international level, cybercrime, disaster management, and the effective use of modern technology in policing.

Director General of Police Deepam Seth, stated that such interactions provide an important platform for sharing global experiences and Best Practices in the field of policing and security. He further observed that such exchanges can help identify and develop new avenues for mutual cooperation and collaboration.