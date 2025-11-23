AI can’t ever replace books: Dhami

CM launches Jai Singh Rawat’s book ‘Uttarakhand Rajya Ka Naveen Rajnitik Itihas’

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 22 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday emphasised upon the need to revive reading habits. He was speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of launch of the book titled ‘ Uttarakhand Rajya Ka Naveen Rajnitik Itihas (The New Political History of Uttarakhand State), authored by senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat, at his official residence here on Saturday. Underlining the value of books, the CM appealed to the people to present a ‘ book , not a bouquet’ at public functions. He also stressed that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking rapid steps, books remain irreplaceable as the major source of knowledge and reflection.

Jai Singh Rawat’s book is a comprehensive documentation of the political, administrative, and sequential development of Uttarakhand. Welcoming dignitaries, writers, journalists, and public representatives, Dhami congratulated Rawat for his significant contribution.

He commended the author for the consistency and authenticity with which he has compiled the 25-year political journey of the state since its formation. While many books have explored Uttarakhand’s history, culture, and folk traditions, Dhami noted that presenting the events of the last two and a half decades with factual accuracy, documents, and analysis was a challenging task, which Rawat has accomplished with excellence. He added that the book , divided into five parts, will be particularly useful for researchers, students, and aspirants preparing for administrative services.

Recalling the state’s early years, Dhami said Uttarakhand witnessed a prolonged period of political instability after its formation, which slowed the pace of development. He lauded Jai Singh Rawat for authentically presenting this crucial phase with the help of rare documents and press clippings. He also noted that writing history is a serious responsibility that requires facts, perspective, and honesty and that Rawat has meticulously preserved this era with journalistic integrity and fearlessness. remarked.

Highlighting the enduring importance of books, Dhami said that while information is instantly available in the current era of internet, the depth and permanence offered by books can never diminish. He added that the books give depth to one’s thoughts and preserve knowledge permanently. He reiterated that people should give a book instead of a bouquet in the functions. This, he felt will not only increase interest in books but also inspire authors.

Emphasising on the need for preservation of the local languages and the culture, Dhami stressed that while technology is vital in this fast-changing era of AI, safeguarding regional languages and dialects such as Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari is a collective responsibility. He urged students to promote literature, content, and creative work in their mother tongues. The government, he claimed, is making serious efforts in this direction, including organising competitions for new-generation content creators. He affirmed the state’s commitment to encourage and recognise students producing writings, song collections, research, and digital content in local languages.

The CM stressed that it is necessary to conserve the local dialects and instil pride for them in the coming generation. He added that children must be informed about the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors in preserving traditions, social values, and language, as this strengthens self-confidence and cultural consciousness.

Reiterating his point on reading, Dhami said that no matter how advanced AI becomes, there is no possibility of it replacing books. Books are not just a source of knowledge, but a deep process of thinking, comprehending, and learning. He appealed to students to use local languages in homes, schools, and communities, and to bring literature and folk culture to the younger generation.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government is launching new initiatives to promote language conservation and will take effective steps in this direction. He informed that special attention is being given to the digitisation of local dialects, literature, and traditional spoken languages so that the cultural treasure of Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, and others remains safe and accessible to the new generation.

Former Chief Ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Harish Rawat, MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola, Yugwani editor Sanjay Kothiyal, along with several journalists, litterateurs and other dignitaries were present at the event.