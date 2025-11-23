New labour codes will improve social security as well as Ease of Doing Business: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 22 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday stated that the implementation of the four new Labour Codes will mark the beginning of a new era for the country’s workforce, emphasising that these reforms will yield far-reaching and positive outcomes. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the labour reforms, the CM asserted that the State government is fully committed to ensuring compliance with the new Labour Codes.

Dhami described the implementation of the four Labour Codes as a pivotal step towards realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India). He observed that a new work culture has taken firm root in the country under the PM’s leadership and added that these new policies would serve as a milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation. Dhami said that a large section of workers in the unorganised sector had long remained outside the ambit of earlier labour laws and were deprived of social security. Even the provision of minimum wages had earlier been confined to only a few sectors, while outdated labour laws impeded the Ease of Doing Business and discouraged foreign investment. He pointed out that the prevalence of the so-called ‘Inspector Raj’ had also adversely affected trade and industry. Against this backdrop, the Government of India had taken a historic step by introducing labour reforms.

He emphasised that the provisions contained in the new laws provide robust protection for workers’ interests. Measures such as minimum and timely wages for all categories of workers and the mandatory issuance of appointment letters are, he said, unprecedented. The reforms would extend social security to 40 crore workers across the country. Dhami noted that women workers have also been accorded equal opportunities and equal pay, along with the choice to work night shifts, marking a significant step towards empowering Nari Shakti and advancing women’s self-reliance.