AI must work in harmony with Human Intelligence: Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh

iOS Development & AI Excellence Centre inaugurated at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that for long-term success, a balanced integration of Artificial Intelligence with Human Intelligence is essential. Dr Singh was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the High-Performing Centre of Excellence at Graphic Era Deemed University today.

The iPhone Operating System (iOS) Development Centre built at Graphic Era with technical collaboration from world-renowned companies Apple and Infosys, along with the NVIDIA Centre for Artificial Intelligence and High-Performing Computing, has been developed as a Centre of Excellence for AI, skill development, and innovation. Dr Singh formally inaugurated this centre today and interacted in detail with students and experts.



Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Dr Singh said that Artificial Intelligence is a tool that can be applied across every field—whether health, agriculture, industry, or construction. He emphasised that AI will drive the next industrial revolution. “The coming revolution will not be led by information technology or the economy, but by AI,” he said. Highlighting its uses, Dr Singh added that, in the medical field, AI can simplify treatments and procedures. In the future, AI could help patients understand their illness in their own language and dialect and communicate about it, making healthcare more effective and accessible.

The Union Minister described Graphic Era’s Excellence Centre as a true reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship missions—Digital India, Skill India, Startup India, and Make in India. He expressed confidence that the centre will not only take research and innovation to greater heights but also open limitless opportunities for youth and help India achieve global leadership in the technological revolution ahead. Referring to the National Education Policy, Dr Singh said that students are now gaining wider exposure and have the chance to learn multiple disciplines at the same time. He added that parents should also participate in such programmes so they can understand the opportunities and paths opening for their children. He suggested that such projects be linked with startups and industries so that a larger number of people can benefit.

Uttarakhand Minister of Medical, Health, and Education Dr Dhan Singh Rawat welcomed the Union Minister and spoke about the higher education system of the state.

NITI Aayog Member and Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr VK Saraswat said that AI is increasing productivity in all sectors and making the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat a reality. Through automation, AI is moving towards augmentation. By 2030, 59% of the workforce will need reskilling. He added that AI is not only transforming work but also influencing human thinking and behaviour and is turning humans into problem-solvers.

Dr Saraswat stressed that while AI is shaping the future, it is humans who are shaping AI. He said it is vital to use AI responsibly and connect it with human values. In industries, he pointed out, soft skills are more important than hard skills. While AI can provide hard skills, only humans can impart soft skills.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that a highly powerful NVIDIA server has been installed at this Excellence Centre for AI research. Along with this, iOS Centres by Apple and Infosys have also been set up. This will benefit real-time workers, researchers, scientists, and the high-end community. The special centre has been built at a cost of over Rs 20 crore.

Earlier, upon arriving at the Excellence Centre, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, and Chancellor Dr VK Saraswat were welcomed by Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, and Vice Chairperson Dr Rakhi Ghanshala.

The ceremony was attended by Graphic Era Deemed University Vice-Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Graphic Era Hill University Vice-Chancellor Dr Amit R Bhatt, Registrar Dr Dinesh Joshi, other officials, faculty, and students.